Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 344.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN opened at $83.61 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

