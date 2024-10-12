Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 21,316 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,316 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.84.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

