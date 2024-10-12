Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 343 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,259,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,909 shares in the last quarter.

JGRO stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

