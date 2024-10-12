Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 421 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 291,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 83,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $47.69 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

