Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 463 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 434,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,648 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

