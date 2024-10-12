Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 508 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 169,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after buying an additional 340,574 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,589,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 136,114 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 195,202 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $24.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

