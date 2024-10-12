Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 685 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FTSM opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.