Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APP opened at $147.00 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $147.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.53.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,121,489.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

