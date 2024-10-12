Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after purchasing an additional 257,233 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 48.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 81,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 837,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 232,351 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 619,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

