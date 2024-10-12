Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Trading Up 16.3% – What’s Next?

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) traded up 16.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 74,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 354,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $36.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of -0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

