Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.58. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $119.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,823. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,565. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

