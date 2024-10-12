Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $1,033.00 at Truist Financial

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $932.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $908.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $851.21. The company has a market cap of $885.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,486,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

