EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in EMCOR Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $450.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $450.55.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

