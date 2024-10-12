Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

