Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) vs. Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Head to Head Review

Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS – Get Free Report) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emisphere Technologies and Xenon Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emisphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xenon Pharmaceuticals $9.43 million 331.08 -$182.39 million ($2.74) -15.04

Emisphere Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emisphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A Xenon Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.16% -23.15%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Emisphere Technologies and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Emisphere Technologies and Xenon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emisphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 1 3.08

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $57.45, suggesting a potential upside of 39.42%. Given Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xenon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Emisphere Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Emisphere Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beats Emisphere Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emisphere Technologies

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery company in the United States. The company offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions. The company's preclinical programs focus on the development of oral formulations for the treatment of diabetes; and products in the areas of cardiovascular, appetite suppression, and pain, as well as in the development and expansion of nutritional supplement products. It has license agreements with Novo Nordisk A/S to develop and commercialize oral formulations of GLP-1 receptor agonists in combination with Emisphere carriers, as well as to develop and commercialize oral formulations of Novo Nordisk's insulin using the company's Eligen Technology. The company was formerly known as Clinical Technologies Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Emisphere Technologies, Inc. in 1991. Emisphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise NBI-921352, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, and other indications, including adult focal epilepsy. It has a license and collaboration agreement with the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop treatments for epilepsy. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

