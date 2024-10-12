Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $11.04 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 134,292 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

