Endeavor Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,009 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 131% compared to the average daily volume of 4,330 call options.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

EDR opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,293,228.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,222. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,983,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

