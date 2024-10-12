Endeavor Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,009 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 131% compared to the average daily volume of 4,330 call options.
Endeavor Group Stock Performance
EDR opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $29.38.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Endeavor Group
In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,293,228.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,222. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,983,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
