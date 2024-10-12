EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in EnerSys by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.6 %

ENS stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.70.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EnerSys

About EnerSys

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.