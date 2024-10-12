Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Newpark Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NR)

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Newpark Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $623.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

