Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Escalade has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.53 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Escalade will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Escalade by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Escalade by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Escalade by 40.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Escalade by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

