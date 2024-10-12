Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Escalade Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Escalade stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Escalade has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.53 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Escalade will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Escalade Company Profile
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
