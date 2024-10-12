Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 11.51 and last traded at 11.51. 6,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 28,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.04.
Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of 11.64 and a 200 day moving average of 14.28.
