Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 11.51 and last traded at 11.51. 6,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 28,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.04.

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 11.64 and a 200 day moving average of 14.28.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.