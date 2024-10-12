EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

EVgo Trading Up 8.1 %

EVGO stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,377.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

