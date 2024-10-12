Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 87.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,996 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Extreme Networks by 101.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 220,763 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 68.1% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 247,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 297.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,376,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 141,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $4,175,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $526,943.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,363,575.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.21 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EXTR. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

