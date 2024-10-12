Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 110,994 shares changing hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.51.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

