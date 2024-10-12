FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 34.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

FedEx Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE FDX opened at $264.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.08 and a 200-day moving average of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.