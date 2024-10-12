FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,442 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Trading Up 6.0 %

FGEN stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.70. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on FGEN

FibroGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.