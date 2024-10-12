Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.07. 3,546 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Get Fidelity Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Fidelity Clean Energy ETF

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.