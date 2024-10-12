Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.51 and last traded at $43.41. 21,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 25,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

