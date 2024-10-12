Financial Survey: Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pro-Dex and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 0 1 4.00

Pro-Dex currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.08%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.43%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pro-Dex and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 3.95% 6.82% 4.17% Tactile Systems Technology 11.57% 16.94% 11.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and Tactile Systems Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $53.84 million 1.81 $2.13 million $0.62 47.40 Tactile Systems Technology $274.42 million 1.23 $28.51 million $1.38 10.26

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Pro-Dex on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

