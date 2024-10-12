First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

First Advantage Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FA stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.82 and a beta of 1.16. First Advantage has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $20.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 603,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

