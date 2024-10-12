First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FBMS. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

First Bancshares Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 49.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 47.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 652.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

