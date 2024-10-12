Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $93.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.76.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Five Below from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

