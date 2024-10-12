Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. Flex has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $35.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,373.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,377,327.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $904,530. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 806,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Flex by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 565,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Flex by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,567,000 after acquiring an additional 248,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

