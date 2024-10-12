FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FMC were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FMC alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FMC by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,133 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 836,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,987,000 after purchasing an additional 768,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $37,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Barclays upped their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.