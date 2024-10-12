Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $65,709,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 14.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,863,000 after buying an additional 636,247 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $16,398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 272,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

