FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 51.4% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS DMAY opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $160.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.