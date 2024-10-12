Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Trading 5.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 89,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 58,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58.
About Fury Gold Mines
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
