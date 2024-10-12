GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,939,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 571,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,975,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,305,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

