GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 2.0 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $167.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 50.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HLI

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,479,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.