GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 679 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 484,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

OGE opened at $39.83 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.