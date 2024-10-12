GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 729 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $53.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

