GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 569,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,338,307.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 7,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $776,710.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,084.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,221 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,487. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $116.12 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.