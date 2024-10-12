GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 202 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH opened at $330.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.25. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.96 and a 52-week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

