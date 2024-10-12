GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 240 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $55,115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after acquiring an additional 153,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after acquiring an additional 145,711 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 146.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 111,311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $9,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $160.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $166.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.