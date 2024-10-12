GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 294 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 119,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Shares of TOL opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.53. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $156.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,032.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,257 shares of company stock worth $28,646,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

