GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 591 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2,275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

