GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 637 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $136.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.79.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

