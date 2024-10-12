GAMMA Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,620,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 247,390 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

