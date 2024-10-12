GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.3% in the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.52.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,853.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,798 shares of company stock worth $9,274,196 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $115.49 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

