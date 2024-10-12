GAMMA Investing LLC Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 40.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $205,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $225.96 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.06 and a 12-month high of $230.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.92 and a 200-day moving average of $192.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at $791,505. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMI

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.